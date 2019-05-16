Mick Jagger Shows off Signature Moves Following Heart Surgery

Heart surgery can’t slow down Mick Jagger. The Rolling Stones frontman appeared as spry as Jumpin’ Jack Flash as he practiced a dancing routine.

In a video that Jagger, 75, shared on Twitter, he can be seen in a dance studio practicing his signature moves to a different English rock band than his own, The Wombats.

The Wombats, whose song “Techno Fan” was featured in Jagger’s video, shared his post on Twitter. “What. A. Legend,” they wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

Jagger and the Rolling Stones postponed several of their No Filter tour dates in recent weeks when Jagger fell ill and underwent a heart valve replacement surgery in April. According to Billboard, doctors accessed Jagger’s heart valve through his femoral artery, which allowed surgeons to replace his heart valves without resorting to open heart surgery — resulting in faster recovery time.

Following the surgery, Jagger shared an update with his fans letting them know he was “on the mend.”

“Thank you everyone for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he wrote in his message at the time.

At the time the band announced his health issues and tour delays, Jagger released a solo statement apologizing to his fans, saying he “really [hates] letting you down like this.”

“I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can,” he said. “Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

In April, a few weeks after the surgery, Jagger was spotted for the first time post-op in New York City enjoying a casual stroll.

It’s clear Jagger stayed true to his promise and is working hard to get the No Filter tour, which was initially slated to start April 20 in Miami, back on track. The band’s official website lists their tour dates as “to be determined” but shows that the band will travel to cities like Seattle, Denver, Washington DC and Chicago.