Mick Jagger’s Two Lovers Post Competing Social Media Posts

A social media showdown is underway as two of Mick Jagger‘s most recent love interests dedicated posts to the Rolling Stones frontman this week.

In separate posts shared hours apart, movie producer Noor Alfallah, 22, and Melanie Hamrick, 31, posted photos of Jagger.

Alfallah’s shot showed the 74-year-old hugging her from behind as they posed alongside Rolling Stones member Ronnie Wood and his new wife Sally Humphreys. “Same time last year! Miss you guys!” she reportedly wrote beneath the photo.

Hours later, Hamrick, 31, shared a black-and-white shot of Jagger taking a sunset stroll with their 16-month-old son Deveraux Octavian Basil Jagger. “Father + Son. My loves,” she captioned the image.

Hamrick and Jagger have reportedly been spending time together before the Stones’ No Filter Tour kicks off in the U.K. in May. The Sun reports that Alfallah and Jagger spent several nights together in Paris in October, but that their fling is “very much over.”

Jagger welcomed Devereaux, his eighth child, with Hamrick, a ballerina, in December 2016. Deveraux was their first child together.

Jagger’s other seven children are Karis, 47, who he shares with actress Marsha Hunt, Jade, 46, from his marriage to ex-wife Bianca Jagger, Elizabeth, 33, James, 32, Georgia May, 26, and Gabriel, 20, from his 22-year relationship with model Jerry Hall, and Lucas, 1, from his fling with Luciana Morad.

Stones member Keith Richards, 74, and Jagger have reportedly buried the hatchet after Richards infamously told WSJ Magazine that Jagger should get a vasectomy, calling him a “randy old b—d. It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age. Those poor kids!”

Wood also recently became a father for the sixth time, as his wife Humphreys gave birth to twin daughters.

Wood, 70, and Jagger will be reuniting with Richards and Charlie Watts, 76, for their first tour of the U.K in five years. The band announced five concert dates for the summer as part of the second installment of the No Filter Tour.

“I think the band is sounding better than it ever has. Does it matter now? To us, it does,” Richards told WSJ Magazine of the tour.

Richards praised his model wife of 35 years, Patti Hensen, for her support. “It’s more time with the old lady. She’s always with me — ‘I can’t let you out by yourself!’” he said. “I need all the support I can get, and the old lady is numero uno support.”

The band is also working on its next studio album, with Richards saying that some songs have already been written. “I’m going to sound like Trump — it will happen; don’t worry about it,” he said. “We have some stuff down, which is very interesting.”