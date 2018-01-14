Michelle Williams Responds to Mark Wahlberg’s ‘Time’s Up’ Donation

Following Mark Wahlberg‘s donation of $1.5 million to the Time’s Up legal defense fund, his co-star, Michelle Williams from All the Money in the World, released a statement Saturday thanking the 46-year-old for his generosity.

After days of backlash on social media, Wahlberg announced on Saturday he and his agency WME would be donating over two million dollars to the Time’s Up legal fund, which fights against sexual harassment and pay disparity in Hollywood.

The controversy started when it was reported Wahlberg made $1.5 million off the reshoots for Ridley Scott‘s latest film, in which Williams co-stars and only earned about one percent as much money.

Following Wahlberg’s donation, Williams released a response Saturday night.

“Today isn’t about me,” Williams said in a statement. “My fellow actresses stood by me and stood up for me, my activist friends taught me to use my voice, and the most powerful men in charge, they listened and they acted. If we truly envision an equal world, it takes equal effort and sacrifice. Today is one of the most indelible days of my life because of Mark Wahlberg, WME and a community of women and men who share in this accomplishment. Anthony Rapp, for all the shoulders you stood on, now we stand on yours.”

The reshoots were first announced back in November, when Kevin Spacey (who played the lead character) was dropped from the film after multiple accusations of sexual harassment came out. Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer and the film re-shot and finished in time for the originally planned December release date.

However, thanks to their being no reshoot clause in his contract, Wahlberg was reportedly able to hold the entire project up for more money. He also allegedly fought against having to work with Plummer on the reshoots.

“Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All the Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation,” Wahlberg said in a statement. “I 100 percent support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.”