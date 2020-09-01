Michelle Obama Praises Chadwick Boseman's Perseverance After His Death From Cancer

✖

Tributes continue to pour in for Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 following a four-year battle with colon cancer. In addition to many of Boseman's co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking to social media in order to issue statements on the news, several politicians have also spoken out on Boseman's passing. Former First Lady Michelle Obama acknowledged Boseman's death on Twitter, writing that he will forever be remembered as a hero.

Obama began her message, which came alongside a photo of herself and the actor, by writing that Boseman had to ability to portray a wide variety of figures including Jackie Robinson and the Black Panther. She wrote that the late star knew what it meant to "persevere" and that he also knew how to "summon real strength." She continued to express that he is just as heroic as the characters and famous figures that he portrayed throughout his career. Obama wrote that he will forever live on as a hero "for Black kids and for all our kids." She ended her message by writing that this notion is the best kind of gift that one can give to the world.

Only Chadwick could embody Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall, and T’Challa. He, too, knew what it meant to persevere. To summon real strength. And he belongs right there with them as a hero—for Black kids and for all our kids. There’s no better gift to give our world. ❤ pic.twitter.com/t2tjZDMxNT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) August 29, 2020

Obama's husband, former President Barack Obama, also issued a tribute to Boseman in light of his passing. On Twitter, Barack retweeted a photo that Boseman posted back in 2016 which recounted their meeting. The former president shared that he was able to meet with the late actor when he came to the White House to work with children when he was playing Jackie Robinson (Boseman portrayed the famous baseball player in the 2013 film 42). He added, "You could tell right away that he was blessed. To be young, gifted, and Black; to use that power to give them heroes to look up to; to do it all while in pain – what a use of his years."

On Friday, Boseman's team confirmed that he passed away. In their statement, they reflected on the roles that the actor portrayed throughout his career, noting that it was "the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther." They added that he passed away with his family and his wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, by his side. The statement concluded, "The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣"