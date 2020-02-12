Michael Strahan Shakes Hands With Brad Pitt in Candid Oscars Moment

Brad Pitt has been a pretty popular man during the awards season. Pitt won on Sunday at the Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor for his work in Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood. He also took home the honor at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Following his latest victory, Good Morning host Michael Strahan shared a candid moment between he and Pitt during the awards ceremony.

“Congratulations to my man #BradPitt on taking home an #Oscar for supporting actor!! Well deserved,” Strahan wrote in the caption.

The interaction drew quite the response in his comments section as many sent their congratulations to Pitt.

“Two amazing people! Congrats to Brad for his win,” one user commented. “Well deserved from the body of his work.”

“Smitten….. you both seem to be awe struck. Kudos to the photographer. Beautiful men!” another wrote.

During his acceptance speech at the Academy Awards, Pitt got a bit more political than he typically has in his messages.

“They told me I have 45 seconds to speak, which is 45 seconds more than the Senate gave John Bolton this week,” Pitt said. “I’m thinking maybe Quentin does a movie about it.”

That was a different tone than he took during the Golden Globes. During that acceptance speech, he gave most of the praise to his co-star, Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, [DiCaprio’s] co-stars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely,” Pitt stated. “I know why. He’s an all-star and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you.”

The Golden Globes also was home to Pitt’s reunion with his ex, Jennifer Aniston. They were seated close to one another during the evening. Then there was the reactions each one for one another receiving an award, which initially began when Pitt was very happy about Aniston’s win at the SAG Awards.

The Friends star was shown in the crowd after Pitt won the award at the Golden Globes and proceeded to make a joke about his dating life, saying, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating.”