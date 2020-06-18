Michael Strahan Admits to Feeling He Couldn't 'Raise His Voice' at ABC Because of Race

Good Morning America anchor Michael Strahan confessed that he felt he couldn't raise his voice behind the scenes at ABC according to a Page Six report. While Strahan did not give details on whether he was talking about his time on Live with Kelly or not, but one source is telling the outlet that's what he was talking about. It's no secret, his ending with the show and relationship with host Kelly Ripa was tense, although Strahan has never come out directly and said anything negative about her by name.

During a town hall meeting regarding racism with Bob Iger and other ABC and Disney employees, "Michael said that there were some very tense situations with executives who got argumentative and loud on the show, and he was very aware he couldn't speak up or raise his voice as he was worried he would be seen as threatening." It's no secret that Ripa and Strahan had a falling out over his controversial exit — signing another deal without telling Ripa — in January, he didn't mention Live by name, but he did say he was under the impression he was being hired as a "partner" and not a "sidekick."

Although Ripa wouldn't meet with him prior to his exit, he said, "I don't hate her. I do respect her for what she can do at her job. I cannot say enough about how good she is at her job." Last year, in an interview with TIME Magazine, Strahan opened up about his relationship with Ripa saying it was pretty much non-existent. "I learned through all that went down with that, you can't convince people to like you. I haven't spoken to her in a long time," he admitted.

Strahan left Live in April 2016 when Ripa felt blindsided. Following the news, she missed several episodes and when she came back, she criticised the network. "I really needed a couple of days to gather my thoughts. After 26 years with this company, I earned the right," she said to the audience. "It started a much greater conversation about communication and consideration and, most importantly, respect in the workplace."

Recently, ABC came under fire after allegations were brought against ABC News executive Barbara Fedida according to The Huffington Post. It was reported that Fedida made offensive comments about The View host Sunny Hostin, along with other on-air talent including Robin Roberts, Kendis Gibson and Mara Schiavocampo. ABC made a statement according to E! saying, "There are deeply disturbing allegations in this story that we need to investigate, and we have placed Barbara Fedida on administrative leave while we conduct a thorough and complete investigation. These allegations do not represent the values and culture of ABC News, where we strive to make everyone feel respected in a thriving, diverse and inclusive workplace."