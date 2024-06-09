TV Personality Michael Mosley Found Dead After Going Missing in Greece

UPDATE:

Hours after publication, Michael Mosley is believed to have been found dead. This confirms the worst fears of his wife and family but puts a close to the search after he went missing earlier in the week.

According to Fox News, Mosley's body was found after having fallen down a steep rocky slope above the Agia Marina beach. Mayor Lefteris Popakalodoukas confirmed the sad news in a statement with the Associated Press on Sunday.

"We zoomed with the cameras and saw it was him," the mayor said, noting that he was aboard a boat with ERT journalists when they spotted a body against a fence. The camera operator on board also noted that the body had a leather bag with it, though it could also be the umbrella he was filmed holding in CCTV footage earlier in the week.

After the news broke, Mosley's wife spoke out in a statement. "I don't know quite where to begin with this. It's devastating to have lost Michael, my wonderful, funny, kind and brilliant husband," Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley said. "We're taking comfort in the fact that he so very nearly made it. He did an incredible climb, took the wrong route and collapsed where he couldn't be easily seen by the extensive search team. Michael was an adventurous man, it's part of what made him so special."

A formal identification has yet to come, but it is a start for the family to shift from rescue to dealing with this tragic aftermath. The original story continues below as originally published. Rest in peace.

——

Popular TV and radio personality Michael Mosley has been missing after going on a walk in Greece earlier in the week. According to the BBC, the 67-year-old doctor went missing on the Greek island of Symi, with little to clue investigators into what happened.

A search and rescue operation is still ongoing and his wife, Dr. Clare Bailey Mosley, spoke out in a statement to keep spirits focused on the efforts. "The search is ongoing and our family are so incredibly grateful to the people of Symi, the Greek authorities and the British Consulate who are working tirelessly to help find Michael," the statement reads. "We will not lose hope."

She is searching the island with friends, while their four children have traveled to the island to assist with the search. He went missing after going on a walk and leaving his wife on the beach. Mosley did not have his phone when he embarked on the journey. CCTV footage captured a man who appeared to be Mosley walking near the village of Pedi and making his way to nearby "rocky hills."

According to the BBC, a current theory is that Mosley opted to take a longer route back to his wife and may have taken a fall. Police and firefighters are using all of their tools in the search, with divers searching the nearby waters and dogs on the ground.

Mosley studied medicine in London and is a certified doctor, but he's more known for his decades as a documentarian, journalist and media personality. He's appeared for shows on BBC and ITV, penned a column for The Daily Mail, and hosted Trust Me, I'm A Doctor for BBC and Michael Mosley: Who Made Britain Fat? on Channel 4.

Several co-workers and personalities have spoken out on the situation. Fellow Trust Me, I'm A Doctor star Dr. Saleyha Ahsan was "praying he is found safe" and is feeling "sick with worry." One Show host Alex Jones also shared her concerns, referring to Mosley as "our friend."

"Our thoughts are very much with his wife Clare and the rest of his family at this worrying time. We hope for more positive news," she said.