Michael Jackson Insider Reveals the Strange Thing He Would Allegedly Do With Lisa Marie Presley’s Underwear

A Michael Jackson insider claims the singer would spray perfume on Lisa Marie Presley‘s underwear to pretend they had sex.

“Michael would get a hold of some underwear and throw them on the floor,” Sandy Domz, who says she was an administrative assistant at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, told Inside Edition, reports The Sun. “They were also sprayed with perfume and it was to make it look like Lisa Marie had been in the bedroom. But to my knowledge, she was never in there. She was either in the rose room or had slept on the guest beds.”

Domz also claimed Jackson would listen in on Presley’s phone conversations.

“Working in my office, I had a console that’s a large phone. It shows all the lines and all the intercoms that are on the ranch,” Domz said. “And Mr. Jackson was notorious for listening in on conversations, and he listened to Lisa’s conversations.”

Domz claimed listening devices were planted throughout Jackson’s main house, including the guest unit where Presely stayed. “He wouldn’t tape her phone calls if she wasn’t on the ranch, she wasn’t a priority,” she added.

Domz was one of the five former Neverland Ranch employees who sued Jackson in 1997, the Los Angeles Times reported at the time. The employees claimed they were harassed and threatened by security guards and were fired or forced to quit in 1994, the same year Jackson married Presley. The wrongful termination lawsuit was dismissed, and a judge rewarded Jackson $60,000 in his countersuit against two other former employees.

Jackson, who died on June 25, 2009 at age 50, and Presley, 51, were married from 1994 to 1996. Presley filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

There are plenty of rumors about the couple, with many suggesting it was only a publicity stunt to help their careers. It has also been speculated that the two never had sex during their marriage.

After the divorce, Presley reportedly said allegations of child abuse against Jackson were not true. However, she never commented on HBO’s controversial Leaving Neverland documentary and has not said anything on the issue publicly since 2003.

“I believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him,” Presley is quoted as saying in J. Randy Taraborrelli’s 2003 book The Magic and The Madness.

In Leaving Neverland, Jackson accuser James Safechuck claimed Jackson told him he was only marrying Presley so the public “wouldn’t get suspicious.” Safechuck also claimed Jackson said his public relationships with women “wouldn’t mean anything.”

