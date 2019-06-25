Michael Jackson Estate Issues Statement of Support on 10th Anniversary of His Death

Michael Jackson’s estate issued a sentimental statement on Monday, marking the 10th anniversary of the singer’s death.

Jackson’s legacy is under fresh scrutiny this year, but his estate does not want to argue. Tuesday marks the 10th anniversary of his untimely death, and Jackson’s loved ones wrote that his legacy as a cultural and artistic icon is “more important than ever,” even after the release of Leaving Neverland.

“Ten years ago today, the world lost a gifted artist and extraordinary humanitarian,” the statement begins. “The entire global community joined in grieving during a powerful and emotional memorial service witnessed by more people than had ever viewed a live event before.”

Today, we honor the life of the King of Pop, and celebrate his legacy – which is reflected in his worldwide fan community. Click here to see the ways YOU honored Michael’s legacy this month by performing acts of kindness to improve the global community. https://t.co/2LmWNDQeky pic.twitter.com/GxnR88LJpk — Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) June 25, 2019



Jackson passed away on June 25, 2009 following an accidental drug overdose. The singer was just 50 years old, and the world mourned the loss of a pop culture icon. Jackson suffered from acute Propofol intoxication as he prepared for a concert residency that was supposed to be his grand comeback.

“United in grief, the world wept not only at the loss of an artistic genius but at the void left by the loss of a father, son and brother,” the statement read. “A decade later, Michael Jackson is still with us, his influence embedded in dance, fashion, art and music of the moment. He is more important than ever. But the true measure of Michael was his giving to others which came in many forms.”

Jackson’s estate was not wrong, as the singer’s passing was a monumental event in the world of pop music. Still, many felt that it ignored the current climate, and the most recent revelations about his alleged crimes.

Even before his death, Jackson was accused of sexually assaulting minors on more than one occasion across several years. His enigmatic home, the Neverland Ranch, was mired in mystery, and slowly became an urban legend.

This year, documentarian Dan Reed attempted to uncover the truth behind that legend with Wade Robson and James Safechuck, two of Jackson’s accusers. Both claim that they were manipulated and sexually abused by Jackson from a young age, with the promise of wealth and fame dangled over their heads the whole time.

The documentary, Leaving Neverland, had a huge reach through HBO. However, Jackson’s family staunchly denied ever single claim in the movie, as well as the allegations of sexual assault in general. In spite of ongoing protests, Jackson’s estate continues to insist that his legacy will endure the avalanche of allegations.