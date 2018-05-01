Hollywood Medium Reveals Michael Jackson’s Final Thoughts Before Death

During the season finale of his E! series, Hollywood Medium, Tyler Henry revealed Michael Jackson's final thoughts before dying.

Speaking to TooFab, The King of Pop's sister La Toya Jackson opened up about the supernatural moment. "I was nervous in the beginning because I didn't know who was going to come through, or if anybody was going to come through," she said. "Michael came through right away. The way he came through and Tyler was saying things I knew that it was definitely him, it couldn't be anyone else but him, which was really nice."

During a clip shown by the outlet, Henry can bee seen allegedly communicating with Michael's spirit and saying, "He's acknowledging that he should not have been left alone at a time when he was left alone. The person who should have been there to monitor wasn't monitoring and it's like, I trusted you to be there, I trusted the role that you were supposed to have to help me and you left. Of all times, you should be right here."

TooFab noted that Dr. Conrad Murray appears to be the person they are referring to. Murray spent two years in prison after being found guilty of negligence and involuntary manslaughter in a case related to Michael's death.

"I feel like, when he was abandoned, that would have been an ideal time for him to reach 911, to call for help, to try to get help," Henry reportedly goes on to say in the clip. "At this time he realized something was wrong while he was alone and that's when he was conscious and realizing something's wrong here. I just don't feel like he had someone to say hey, I'm having a medical emergency, something's happening. So after I realize, ok there's something wrong going on in here, there's this feeling of, oh this medication kicks in. I suddenly become affected by this medicine. And this happens very fast."

La Toya added, acknowledging some people will be skeptical, "Sometimes you think to yourself, well people know a little about your life so they're gonna give you that. Tyler didn't do that, he said things that no one knew but me as far as Michael is concerned. They're gonna say, come on, he already knows about our family and who doesn't but no, these are things Tyler was telling me that nobody knows."

"To connect to some of those specific things was really important to me and the pressure dissipating the more I started feeling his essence and communicating with his energy," Henry added. "He had so many messages, not only just for La Toya but for his children, and wanting to make sure that they knew he was around. Some of those are private and that's important as a family unit to be able to hear and that reading will have a ripple affect."