Michael Jackson’s Bodyguard Says He Is Going to Reveal the ‘Real Truth’

Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard is speaking out about the sexual assault allegations against the singer, saying that he is going to reveal the “real truth.”

Matt Fiddies is a personal trainer who worked as a security guard for Jackson at Neverland Ranch for a decade. He says that the King of Pop is the “biggest target in the world” and always “wanted his life to be mystery.”

According to the Daily Mail, Fiddies posted on Instagram about his intent to speak out, saying that “facts don’t lie, people do,” and adding that he felt like it was time “to defend a friend @michaeljackson who was always so great to my family and staff.”

“I have sat back and watched the circus which we got used too over the years. People forget this man was and still is the most famous man in the world,” Fiddies went on to say. “The biggest target in the world. And he wanted his life to be a ‘mystery.’ He understood the media value of that. And it has backfired on him in death sadly.”

He then explained that he is in contact with a man named Bill Whitfield, who served as security for Jackson in the final years of his life, and together the two are planning to share what they know about the music icon’s private life that they feel will vindicate him.

“I have been in talks with his bodyguard who lived with him for the last few years of his life in the USA @iambillwhitfield and we both have had enough of it all. I will reveal Michael’s true private life, has done Bill. Maybe we will do it together,” Fiddies said. “As a bodyguard, we see the real truth. We guard his life and private living areas. We know who comes in and out.”

“This man has been surrounded by bodyguards since a young child. If anyone wanted to get to him they would come through us,” he added. “We kept his private life a secret as he wanted his life to be the biggest show on earth! But it all has gone a bit wrong as he is not here to defend himself.”

Fiddies then sent a personal message to Jackson.

“In life, we protected you Mike and in death, we are here to protect your legacy and family and especially our kids. We had our own inner circle of friends. We may kill your mystery and myths buddy. Your legacy will be protected though.”

“You may not want to hear it but it’s the truth from two men who knew him well based on two sides of the world with very different lives and times with Michael,” he also said.

Fiddies’ comments come after HBO aired the documentary Leaving Neverland, which detailed multiple sexual assault allegations brought against Jackson, as well as the police investigations and trial that followed.

Jackson’s estate has vehemently denied the allegations against the singer.