Michael Douglas Shares Rare Photo With 19-Year-Old Son Dylan, and Fans Cannot Stop Commenting

Michael Douglas celebrated his son Dylan’s 19th birthday on Aug. 8 by sharing a rare photo with Dylan. His mother, Catherine Zeta-Jones also marked the occasion with a collage of fun throwback photos of their son. Dylan also surfaced in a photo half-brother Cameron Douglas posted on Aug. 18 that showed the entire Douglas family.

Back on Aug. 8, Douglas shared a photo with Dylan, who was wearing a suit and bow-tie.

“Happy 19th birthday Dylan!!! Mom and I are so proud of you and we cannot wait to celebrate! Love, Dad,” Douglas wrote in the caption.

Many of Douglas’ fans congratulated Douglas and his son on Dylan’s birthday.

“Happy Birthday Dylan! Wishing you only the best,” one person wrote.

“Cannot believe he’s 19 already. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DYLAN‼️ Wishing u a healthy fun exciting year filled w fun surprises & love,” another fan wrote.

“So happy for you and Catherine. You two both are treasures to the world, as is your father, Kirk, and Dylan seems to have every bit if not more promise. Much love,” another wrote.

“Happy 19th Birthday Dylan!!!!! You are the joy of my life. I love you more than words can say,” Zeta-Jones wrote on her Instagram page.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones are also parents to daughter Carys Zeta, 16. Douglas has a son, 40-year-old Cameron, from his marriage to Diandra Luker.

Cameron made headlines earlier this week when he shared a photo from a family lunch attended by his grandfather, the legendary Kirk Douglas, 102, and his step-grandmother, Anne Douglas, 100. “#FamilyFirst,” Cameron wrote.

“Lovely picture nice to see hope Kirk Douglas lives long and prosper,” one fan wrote.

“Great family photo!! Everyone is looking marvelous….God bless!!” another added.

“Beautiful photo. God bless each of you and may love always keep you together,” another fan wrote.

Kelsey Douglas, 24, Douglas’ niece also shared a few photos from the family lunch.

“A table of strong jaw lines, large appetites and a shared love for attention,” Kelsey wrote, later adding, “family photos are tough.”

Douglas can now be seen in Netflix’s The Kominsky Method, which returns for a second season on Oct. 25. The series earned Douglas a Golden Globe earlier this year.

As for Zeta-Jones, she recently starred in Facebook Watch’s Queen America.

