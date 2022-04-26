Michael Caine’s Random Twitter Return Leaves Social Media With a Lot of Questions

Actor Michael Caine made a brief appearance on Twitter on Monday that had users howling with laughter. The 89-year-old actor joined Twitter in 2010 but uses it sparingly, and he last posted in January of 2022. On Monday, he made two uncharacteristic tweets that seemed to sum up the day the platform at large was having.

Caine is based in London, England, so at 10:22 p.m. local time for him he tweeted: “Hello!” Caine did not respond to any tweets, “like” or retweet any posts, but 11 minutes later he wrote: “Good Night My Sweet Ones.” Fans reasonably assumed that Caine had signed onto the app after a long break, scrolled through its offerings and decided it was not for him. He politely showed himself out, and even the most prolific users of Twitter couldn’t blame him.

Good Night My Sweet Ones. — Michael Caine (@themichaelcaine) April 25, 2022

Monday was a big day for Twitter as the company announced that it has accepted a bid from billionaire Elon Musk to buy the platform and take the company private. Musk reportedly offered $44 billion for the purchase. The story had many users commenting on the nature of Twitter itself and how it might change for better or for worse under Musk.

Caine’s brief interjection on this chaos was welcome by most as a funny distraction. Many made jokes laughing with the actor at the mess social media has become. Here’s a look at the top comments on Caine’s enigmatic posts.

Role Model

Michael Caine is the only one who knows how to use Twitter pic.twitter.com/I0RkzZ5hCS — John Sprite Carpenter III (@spritedrinker42) April 25, 2022

Your Twitter over the last three months: Petty drama, tiring politics, probably a dumpster fire.



Michael Caine’s Twitter over the last three months: pic.twitter.com/lMFWWP97Nm — Oliver Jia (オリバー・ジア) (@OliverJia1014) April 26, 2022

To many fans, Caine was setting the bar for how Twitter should be used. On a day that was troubling for many fans of the platform, this was the glimmer of hope they needed.

Out

So, basically this in tweet form pic.twitter.com/G8Mepw9mZB — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) April 25, 2022

Fans had a great time imagining that Caine had genuinely spent 11 minutes on Twitter and not liked what he saw. They felt like this was the most relatable take of the day.

Real

Michael Caine is such a chaotic Twitter user, this has to be the man himself posting and not a publicist. No banner set, and months between posts, then a hello and goodnight within an hour. What a guy. pic.twitter.com/O0ATkg5Jm3 — Terminally Online Leftist 🥂 (@terminallyOL) April 25, 2022

One thing fans liked about these posts is that they believed they came from Caine himself – not a publicist or a social media expert.

Energy

I have exactly one Michael Caine-worth of energy to spend in a day. pic.twitter.com/bJHVht3rLm — Graham Key (@GrahamKey1) April 26, 2022

Michael Caine is me at every party my wife has ever made me go to. pic.twitter.com/lQvsHzmPbJ — NOTDaleJR88 (@NOTDaleJR88) April 25, 2022

Fans felt that Caine displayed a lack of social stamina that has become common throughout the last two years or so.

Antithesis

This was just supposed to be a harmless joke so if everyone in my mentions could kindly calm down, thank you — margareterville (@petesbydre) April 26, 2022

Many fans joked that Caine’s polite, detached demeanor was the antithesis of Musk, who is himself an outspoken, dissatisfied user of Twitter.

Worth It

Despite today’s news, I think Michael Caine’s Twitter makes it worth it to be on Twitter. https://t.co/TGCJiilk0z — Adam Kushner (@FolkSongMule) April 25, 2022

Users looking for a reason to stick around on Twitter while other platforms pop up to compete with it joked that posts like these made it all worth it.

Anecdotes

My barber, when in London, was called Michael. Once, while waiting, one of his colleagues came in and said, "Michael, Michael's on his way". In walked Michael Caine, who sat who sat and chatted while I had a cut.

He was, I'm delighted to report, exactly as you believe him to be. https://t.co/biFEiRLdJL — Charlie Thomas (@CThomas663) April 25, 2022

MICHAEL CAINE talking about a dinner party he attended with Sean Connery. pic.twitter.com/mpHTQlbs3n — All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) April 26, 2022

Finally, seeing Caine’s name in the trending topics list had many fans sharing more general anecdotes about the actor or their favorite moments from his career. So far, Caine has not returned to social media with further commentary.