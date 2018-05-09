2018 Met Gala: Miley Cyrus Blows the Competition Away With Heavenly-Themed Photoshoot

Miley Cyrus knows her way around a Met Gala, having attended the annual event multiple times over the years. Each time, she’s worn a black dress, a trend the star continued with her appearance at the 2018 event on Monday night in New York City.

The theme of the evening was Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination, and while Cyrus’ plunging satin halter dress may not have called the constellations to mind at first glance, the 25-year-old made up for it with a themed photoshoot that saw her posing with props including a cross and a crown.

Dress: Stella McCartney

Red carpet expert

Cyrus previously attended the gala in 2013 and 2015, making this her third time on the famed carpet.

Fiance-free

While the former Disney Channel star didn’t bring fiancé Liam Hemsworth with her, she looked flawless all on her own as she worked her ensemble.

Like a queen

Props for the singer’s shoot included a gilded crown to give things a regal air.

Opting for accessories

As a nod to the night’s theme, Cyrus accessorized with cross earrings and a cross pendant necklace.

Heavenly bodies

One could argue that while Cyrus’ ensemble wasn’t as extravagant as other attendees, she did show off her body, a play on the theme of the evening.

Taking a break

The singer paused for a sultry moment with the help of a rustic chair.

Seal it with a cross

Because no Catholic-themed photoshoot would be complete without a giant cross.

Over to Instagram

Cyrus even got her Instagram account in on the theme, posting the images of herself interspersed with black boxes to create a religious cross on her page. The star didn’t offer a caption along with the photos, as the elaborate display pretty much speaks for itself.

In ‘Vogue’

Inside the gala, Cyrus teamed up with Vogue to create a glamorous video inside the museum.

Behind-the-scenes

The singer capped things off with a behind-the-scenes video from her shoot, with the clip seeing Cyrus posing with a variety of props.

