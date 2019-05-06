Met Gala: Lady Gaga Just Wore 4 Outfits at Once, and People Are Freaking Out

Lady Gaga went all-in at the 2019 Met Gala in New York Monday night, wearing four different outfits while walking the red carpet and up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s steps. The unique celebration of camp instantly brought out Gaga’s fans who could not stop praising the singer.

Gaga arrived at the event wearing a humongous, flowing pink dress, complete with a bow atop her blond hair. That layer was pulled off to reveal a strapless black dress that flowed out and was paired with an umbrella.

However, this was just halfway through Gaga’s fashion transformation. The black dress was removed to reveal a clingy pink dress, paired with a thick black cellphone.

She then dropped that dress to reveal a black lingerie ensemble, paired with a pink wagon filled with her House of Gaga perfume and pink champagne bottles.

The jaw-dropping display left fans gobsmacked on Twitter.

Lady Gaga giving a whole performance at the #MetGala, on her FOURTH look of the night while also hosting the event is already iconic. pic.twitter.com/0ArUs0OgEt — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) May 6, 2019

Met Gala: The theme is “Camp” Lady Gaga: Yes pic.twitter.com/JZc3drtrZL — Lady Gaga is one of us (@ladymonsterrr_) May 6, 2019

This year’s Met Gala theme is a perfect match for Gaga, celebrating Camp. She was also one of the co-chairs, alongside Vogue editor Anna Wintour, singer Harry Styles, tennis star Serena Williams and Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele. According to the New York Times, Gucci sponsored the accompanying Met exhibition, Camp: Notes on Fashion.

“We are going through an extreme camp moment, and it felt very relevant to the cultural conversation to look at what is often dismissed as empty frivolity but can be actually a very sophisticated and powerful political tool, especially for marginalized cultures,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of the Costume Institute, told the Times. “Whether it’s pop camp, queer camp, high camp or political camp — Trump is a very camp figure — I think it’s very timely.”

Gaga’s appearance at the Met Gala follows her Oscar win for co-writing the A Star Is Born hit “Shallow.” She is also working on a new album.

