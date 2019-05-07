Met Gala: Kardashian-Jenner Family Unites for an Epic Family Photo

Talk about a family photo! The Kardashian-Jenner clan posed for maybe the chicest portrait ever on the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians matriarch Kris Jenner sported a chic platinum bob and a navy Tommy Hilfiger jumpsuit alongside beau Corey Gamble, posing side-by-side with daughter Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West, as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner, posing with boyfriend Travis Scott.

Kardashian, meanwhile, was absolutely “dripping” in a beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that she revealed took eight months to make.

“This is the first time in 20 years Mr. Mugler has designed for the House of Mugler. So to come and design this gown for me is such an honor,” she told Vogue on the red carpet. “This is about eight months in the making … He envisioned me this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.”

Kendall looked every bit the supermodel in a bright orange feathered gown with a dramatic feather collar, while Kylie matched her in a lavender feathered gown with matching wig and jeweled skirt.

“We kinda decided to go for it. Kylie and I worked on it and we came up with a fun vibe with Donatella [Versace],” Kendall told E! News. “My dress has a lot of feathers at the bottom, so I almost tripped myself but, yeah. I saw pictures, she’s a rock star and I love her. She’s amazing.”

Added Kylie: “I can’t breathe a little bit, but I feel good.”

Keen Kylie fans picked up on what the Kylie Cosmetics founder would be wearing hours before she hit the red carpet, as she tweeted of the night’s theme, “‘The hallmark of Camp is the spirit of extravagance. Camp is a woman walking around in a dress made of three million feathers.’ #MET”

Previously, she had hinted that purple would feature prominently in the look, tweeting a number of purple hearts alongside a note about the event.

