Met Gala: Jared Leto Just Carried a Sculpture of His Own Severed Head on the Red Carpet

Jared Leto brought a unique accessory to the 2019 Met Gala Monday night: a replica of his own head.

The 30 Seconds to Mars frontman wore a long-sleeve silk red gown with a diamond encrusted detail along the bodice, created with Gucci, notes PEOPLE. While that would normally be enough to turn heads, Leto went once step further into Camp with a wax-like replica og his head that he carried as a clutch.

The bizarre fashion accessory even had the Oscar-winner’s long hair and full beard.

While this may sound like a new and bizarre idea to some, Gucci’s Alessandro Michele debuted the concept during Milan Fashion Week in February. During the Gucci show, models walked the runway with different items as a clutch, including live snakes and iguanas. One model carried a perfect replica of his head.

This year’s Met Gala certainly lived up to the theme of celebrating Camp. It is tied to the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” exhibit, whose title is a reference to Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

“This is a very important moment because we will collaborate on the creation of this fantastic exhibition that has a DNA that is related to my work, working to the expression of human nature,” Michele explained in February, reports Vogue. “Camp is a beautiful word.”

Lady Gaga, one of the co-chairs of the event, took Camp to a new extreme. She wore four different outfits all at once, pairing each outfit with an outrageous and unexpected accessory. Serena Williams, another co-chair, wore a Versace dress with Nike sneakers, while Harry Styles wore a custom sheer Gucci shirt. Travis Scott looked like he stepped out of a Star Trek movie with his military-inspired outfit, while Katy Perry dressed as chandelier.

This is the second year in a row that Leto has worn an outrageous outfit for the Met Gala. Last year, he looked like Jesus Christ in Gucci for the “Heavenly Bodies Fashion and the Catholic Imagination” theme.

Leto’s head accessory surprised fans watching the Met Gala from afar. Even actress Elizabeth Banks chimed in, tweeting, “I can’t stop thinking about Jared Leto’s head.”

“Jared Leto’s fake head has better hair than me,” one person wrote.

Others noted that singer Shawn Mendes freaked out when Leto gave him the head to hold.

Leto is now working on the comic book vampire movie Morbius, which opens on July 31, 2020.

Photo credit: Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images