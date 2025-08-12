Men Suspected in Brad Pitt’s Home Burglary in Custody

Two men accused of burglarizing Brad Pitt’s home on June 25 have been arrested, NBC4 Los Angeles reports.

Jaquory Arman Watson and Damari Zair Charles, both 18, were arrested Monday on suspicion of first-degree burglary charges, with a sentencing enhancement for allegedly committing the act in concert with another person, according to court records. They have reportedly pleaded not guilty.

The pair, who are also being accused of targeting another residence in Orange County, Calif., on Thursday, are being held without bail and could face up to six years in prison if convicted. The pair could reportedly face additional charges related to Pitt’s burglary in the coming days.

LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 23: Brad Pitt attends the “F1: The Movie” European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on June 23, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Watson and Charles were allegedly a part of a group that had been breaking into homes across Southern California, including Pitt’s Los Feliz house on June 25. Police said at the time that the suspects broke into Pitt’s home via the front window at approximately 10:30 p.m. before ransacking the residence and fleeing with “miscellaneous property.”

Pitt, 61, was not home at the time, as he was on the road doing publicity for his summer blockbuster, F1.

Additional arrests have not been confirmed in connection with the burglary group.

Multiple celebrity homes have been targeted in burglaries over the past several months, with Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home falling victim to a break-in on Valentine’s Day, as per TMZ. Then, on July 30, Dodgers player Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s Hollywood Hills home was burglarized, according to the Los Angeles Times.