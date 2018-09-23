‘Melrose Place’ Alum Jamie Luner Will Not Be Charged in Sexual Assault Case

Former Melrose Place star Jamie Luner will not be charged after a man accused her of sexually assaulting him when he was 16 years old more than 20 years ago.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office decided against filing charges, TMZ reported early Saturday. According to the site, prosecutors listed several issues with the case, including the alleged victim’s late reporting, his own credibility issues and a lack of evidence to back up his claims.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in February, Anthony Oliver filed a police report accusing Luner of performing oral sex on him in 1998, when he was 16. The Los Angeles Police Department later confirmed Luner was not under criminal investigation, but this was not the end for the case.

In March, Oliver told TMZ the alleged incident happened at Luner’s home in Studio City, where she allegedly gave him alcohol and drugs before they went into a room with another person. Oliver claimed Luner performed oral sex on him in the other room. He claimed he told his parents about the alleged incident, but since his mother was a local politician, they did not go public. The therapist he was seeing for his alcoholism suggested he file a police report, he claimed.

Next, Oliver told Page Six the alleged encounter was filmed.

Oliver followed these interviews up with a lawsuit in April, seeking $250 million. In August, the lawsuit was dismissed, TMZ reported.

“All of these allegations are completely unfounded and we believe part of a targeted extortion scheme,” Luner’s representative told TMZ in April. “Anthony Oliver has a history of filing lawsuits, and has filed 27 federal lawsuits in the past 8 years.”

The long list of frivilous lawsuits was just one credibility concern Oliver faced. According to TMZ, he filed at least 22 lawsuits in recent years, in Georgia and California. Oliver told TMZ these lawsuits were filed by his brother Tony, not him.

Luner is best known for playing Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place from 1997 to 1999. In recent years, she has starred on All My Children, Murder In The First, The Glades and Code Black.

The actress is not the only Melrose Place alum to make headlines this year. Her co-star Heather Locklear has been battling addiction, and was arrested for allegedly attacking a police officer in June. Locklear has a court date scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 27.

“Addiction is ferocious and will try to take you down,” Locklear wrote in an Instagram tribute to a late friend earlier this month. “Recovery is the best revenge. Be kind to everyone you meet, your light just might change their path.”

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images