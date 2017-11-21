‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Accuses Oliver Stone of Harassment

Actress Melissa Gilbert told Andy Cohen on Monday that Oliver Stone sexually harassed her during her audition for his 1991 film The Doors.

At first, Gilbert told her story without naming any specific people. She kept the accusations anonymous, saying that she was humiliated during an audition because she had “embarrassed him in a social situation.” Gilbert said she ended up running out of the room crying during the audition.

“I’m actually sitting here telling you this story, afraid to say his name, because I’m worried about backlash,” she said during her interview on Radio Andy. After hesitating, she eventually said, “Oh f–k it! It was Oliver Stone, and it was The Doors.”

The Little House on the Prairie actress said she was auditioning for the role that eventually belonged to Meg Ryan. She went into detail about the scene Stone asked her to stage — a scene he had specifically written for her. The scene had her on her hands and knees saying, “Do me, baby.” Gilbert said that Stone, the director of the film, asked her to stage it and she refused, leaving the audition crying.

“I never really talked about it — and it was all because I had said something and embarrassed him publicly,” she said. “He wrote this special scene that he wanted me to do for him physically in the casting room, and it was humiliating and horrid.”

She added, “He got me back and it hurt.”

Gilbert is not the first woman to accuse Stone of sexual harassment. Last month, Days of Our Lives actress Carrie Stevens alleged that Stone once groped her at a party.

Both Stevens and Gilbert’s accusations come after Stone refused to condemn Harvey Weinstein. Instead, he said, “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

Later, he backpedaled on his comment and said he would “recuse” himself from Showtime’s upcoming series Guantanamo “as long as the Weinstein Company is involved.”

Gilbert’s accusations come after countless women have alleged sexual assault, harassment and misconduct against powerful men in Hollywood. Among the most noteworthy are Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Sylvester Stallone, Jeremy Piven and Louis C.K.