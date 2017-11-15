Melissa Etheridge Avoids Jail With Plea Deal

Melissa Etheridge has made a plea deal in her marijuana possession case that will keep the 56-year-old singer out of jail. After months of negotiation, Etheridge has entered a guilty plea to the charge, according to North Dakota Burke County State attorney Amber Fiesel.

Etheridge will pay $1,000 in fines and fees, and she’ll be put on six months of unsupervised probation. As long as she has no further offenses in that time, the case will be thrown out.

When Etheridge was first stopped at the border of North Dakota and Canada back in August, the state wanted her to submit to a drug test. However, the judge rejected that after learning that Etheridge has a medical marijuana license in her home state of California, to help manage pain related to her breast cancer.

At the time of her arrest, Etheridge pleaded “not guilty” to the charge of possession of a controlled substance. This change of heart comes three months later, likely as part of deal with the court in North Dakota.

Etheridge is one of many Americans facing complications as the laws surrounding marijuana change state by state. When her arrest was first announced, it sparked a huge conversation among fans on social media. Etheridge has gone on record endorsing the benefits of medical marijuana, even saying that she prefers it over a drink, and that her adult children use it as well.