Melanie Griffith Reveals Stunning Selfie, Proves 59 Is Just A Number

Melanie Griffith is 59-years-old but you would never believe it by looking at her latest Instagram photo. The Oscar-nominated actress took to social media on Thursday to unleash a skin-filled snap that puts her toned body on full display.

Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness #workinitat59 #lovingsummer 💕🌺💋🌹 A post shared by MELANIE (@melanie_griffith57) on Jun 22, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

She shared the picture with the caption: “Getting ready to go work those abs! @gunnarfitness #workinitat59 #lovingsummer.”

The image shows the Working Girl actress rocking a white and gray striped sports bra and gray yoga pants. The workout getup exposed her sculpted abs and trim physique as she snapped a mirror selfie in front of her makeup desk.

After Griffith shared the photo on social media, hundreds of her followers took to the comments section to pen complimentary remarks.

“Body goals…You look amazing!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Lookin’ good!!! I’m 26 and my body isn’t even close to yours [crying emoji] and the fact that I haven’t even gave (sic) birth. Lol saaaddd!!” another comment read.

When Melanie Griffith is showing off her toned figure, she has been speaking out about some of the regrets she has in her life including some of her past plastic surgeries and failed marriage to The Mask Of Zorro actor Antonio Banderas.

During an interview with Porter magazine earlier this year, Griffith said that she was unaware that she had gone “overboard” with her plastic surgeries.

“No, I didn’t [realize] until people started saying, ‘Oh my god, what has she done?!’ I was so hurt,” she said. “I went to a different doctor, and he started dissolving all of this s–t that this other woman doctor had put in. Hopefully, I look more normal now.”

As a mother of three children – Alexander Bauer, 31, Fifty Shades of Grey star Dakota Johnson, 27, and Stella Banderas, 20 – Melanie says that there are a few things she wishes she had done differently.

“I was a totally functioning mom. I wasn’t like a drunk-on-the-floor, out-of-it person. I didn’t do some things I probably should have done, but, mostly, I was there for my kids. They had a sort of privileged gypsy life.”

Melanie was married to Antonio Banderas for 18 years before divorcing in 2015.

She opened up about their split saying: “I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame. It’s just that I personally got stuck and I won’t let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do.”