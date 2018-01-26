Watch: Viola Davis Responds to Melania Trump Reportedly Loving ‘HTGAWM’

Viola Davis has something to say to How to Get Away With Murder‘s biggest fan.

In a recent New York Times interview, reporters covering the White House revealed that the outlandish Shondaland legal drama is First Lady Melania Trump‘s favorite show right now, along with Fox’s Empire.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davis, who leads the cast of How to Get Away With Murder in the role of lawyer Annalise Keating, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday and was asked what she thought on the subject.

“You know, I swear to you, that was the one question I said, please don’t… don’t even mention it,” Davis said.

“I know, I should’ve started with it,” Kimmel added.

Kimmel continued by asking if Davis would consider having the First Lady stop by the ABC drama series for a quick cameo. After a pause, and giving one of her signature side-eyes, Davis said she would be okay with it.

“Because you know what? I really want to talk to the lady… I really do,” Davis said. “I just want the inside scoop, we can have some vodka together.”

How to Get Away With Murder centers on Keating and a group of her students as they navigate the legal world, as well as the aftermath of several crimes, specifically murders, they commit together.

The show is currently in its fourth season and preparing for an upcoming crossover event with fellow Shondaland show, Scandal.

The upcoming crossover will have powerhouse women Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and Keating meet for the first time in a two-hour event premiering March 1.

After attorney Annalise appears on Scandal, Olivia — now President Mellie Grant’s (Bellamy Young) chief of staff — will head over to How to Get Away with Murder.

The shows’ producers are not giving any details about the how and why of the big event, but it most likely has something to do with Annalise’s class action lawsuit against the state of Pennsylvania over wrongful convictions.

“It was black girl magic on steroids!” Davis said to EW. “Me and Kerry dancing to ‘Rock the Boat’? Hey, it can’t get any better.”

Washington added, “I really love Viola. I have such immense respect and admiration for her.”

The series also stars Billy Brown, Karla Souza, Jack Falahee, Aja Naomi King, Matt McGorry, Conrad Ricamora, Charlie Weber and Liza Weil.