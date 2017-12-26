Melania Trump Posts Santa Selfie as First Family Celebrates Christmas in Florida

Melania Trump certainly got into the holiday spirit over the weekend, with the first lady sharing a Santa-inspired selfie on social media as the first family spent the holiday at Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

On Monday, Trump used Twitter to share a filter-enhanced selfie that saw FLOTUS posing with an animated Santa hat and a group of glistening reindeer prancing along the screen.

She captioned the photo with a simple #MerryChristmas.

The previous day, Trump tweeted that she was “looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve!”

Looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2017

Trump joined her husband, Donald Trump, and other members of the president’s family as they celebrated at the resort.

According to The Hill, the first couple spent Christmas Eve taking calls for the North American Aerospace Defense Command call center and discussing the exact whereabouts of one Santa Claus.

Melania shared a photo of the two taking calls, writing that she and her husband “had fun” helping children track Mr. Claus.

ABC News reports that guests at Mar-a-Lago had a variety of options to choose from for their Christmas Eve dinner, including turkey, beef tenderloin, cornbread, creamy kale, popovers, mashed potatoes and turkey gravy, local vegetable dishes, a seafood display and a selection of desserts.

