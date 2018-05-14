Melania Trump Hospitalized for ‘Kidney Procedure’

First Lady Melania Trump was rushed to the hospital on Monday morning to begin treatment on a benign kidney condition, according to White House Communications Director Stephanie Grisham.

“This morning, first lady Melania Trump underwent an embolization procedure to treat a benign kidney condition. The procedure was successful, and there were no complications,” Grisham said in a statement.

“Mrs. Trump is at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and will likely remain there for the duration of the week. The first lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere,” she continued.

Trump was taken to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland for the procedure. According to CNN, President Donald Trump remained at the White House.

Trump is far from the first First Lady to undergo a serious medical procedure while her husband is in office, but she is the first since Nancy Regan had a mastectomy in October 1987. Other First Lady’s to have medical issues taken care of included Rosalynn Carter having a benign lump removed from her breast in April 1977 and Betty Ford undergoing a mastectomy in September 1974.

Trump and the President recently hosted French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the White House for an official state visit. Once she returned to her home country, Macron offered a bit of insight into Trump’s personal life in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde.

According to her, Trump’s restrictions by the White House security team are incredibly strict.

“She cannot do anything. She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t go outside,” Macron said.

She went on to describe Trump as “kind, charming, intelligent and very open,” then gave insight as to why Trump is rarely seen smiling when spotted out in public.

“Everything is interpreted, over-interpreted. She’s someone who has a strong personality, but works hard to hide it. She laughs very easily, at everything, but shows it less than I do,” she explained.

Meanwhile, President Trump took to social media this weekend with a special message for all mothers as a celebration of Mother’s Day.

“My fellow Americans, this Sunday is one of the most important days of the year: Mother’s Day. Since the earlier days of our republic, America’s strength has come from the love and courage and devotion of our mothers,” he said at the beginning of a statement.