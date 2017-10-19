The Internet Is Convinced Melania Trump Used a Body Double

Melania Trump appeared at husband Donald Trump’s Oct. 18 press conference about hurricane relief, standing beside POTUS as he delivered his remarks, but Twitter appears convinced that it wasn’t Melania at all.

The first lady donned a trenchcoat and large sunglasses as she stood next to her husband, who introduced her by saying, “My wife, Melania, who happens to be right here.”

However, another photo taken of Melania sans sunglasses seems to prove that it was indeed FLOTUS at the event, and while Melania has been slammed for quite a few things since beginning her tenure as First Lady, using a body double doesn’t seem to be one of them.

The Twitter conspiracy started after one user tweeted, “This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its (sic) her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie.”

Soon, the jokes began, with users chiming in with their own thoughts on the situation, as well as creating the requisite memes.

See what Twitter had to say about the moment below.

This is not Melania. To think they would go this far & try & make us think its her on TV is mind blowing. Makes me wonder what else is a lie pic.twitter.com/NCYIJfeVhx — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) October 18, 2017

“MY WIFE MELANIA WHO HAPPENS TO BE RIGHT HERE” IS EXACTLY WHAT SOMEONE WHOSE WIFE MELANIA HAPPENS TO *NOT* BE RIGHT HERE WOULD SAY https://t.co/vVIz3Q6QQe — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

Me: conspiracy theories are stupid

Twitter: Donald Trump is going around with a fake Melania stunt double

Me: pic.twitter.com/9UdkMWWdVG — regina phalange (@rhcphaley) October 18, 2017

Me: I can’t deal with all this fake news, it’s harming American democracy Twitter: Melania Trump has a body double Me: pic.twitter.com/QMXROMyRe8 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 18, 2017

