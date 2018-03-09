Mel B Accuses Ex of Showing ISIS Beheading Videos to Kids

British singer Mel B filed to block Stephen Belafonte for seeing her daughter this week, accusing her ex-husband of showing her gruesome videos.

According to The Blast, Mel B filed to have Belafonte’s visitation with Angel Murphy Brown, Mel B’s 10-year-old daughter, blocked and claimed that Belafonte once showed all their children “ISIS beheading individuals.” B said Angela was visibly frightened when she was exposed to those images.

“When I was not present, Stephen thought it was funny or educational (I still do not know) to play videos of ISIS beheading individuals for Phoenix (age 19), Angel and even Madison (age 6). This was entirely inappropriate for such young girls, who do not understand what is happening in the videos. Angel has repeatedly told me about these videos and that she was scared and frightened that Stephen would expose her to such gruesome images.”

The Blast reports that Phoenix, the oldest of Mel B’s children, confirmed that Belafonte showed her the ISIS videos by writing in the declaration “He got us all to watch men being beheaded with chainsaws by ISIS.”

Other accusations made by Phoenix included Belafonte calling her “retarded,” eating her packed school lunch and abusing their family dog.

B also accused her ex of giving daughter Madison a teddy bear after the separation that had Belafonte’s number hidden inside it in an attempt for her to contact him.

A judge has yet to rule on B’s motion.

Mel B was first married to Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar in 1998, and she gave birth to Phoenix in February 1999. The former Spice Girl filed for divorce in 2000, and sued Gulzar for attacker her and her sister Danielle in 2001.

She later went on to date comedian Eddie Murphy in the mid-2000s, and it was revealed after they broke up that Murphy was the father to B’s unborn child, who would go on to be Angel. She first started dating Belafonte, a film producer, in 2007 and the two secretly married in June of that year in Las Vegas. The two split in March 2017 when Brown filed for divorce, but it was not finalized until December.