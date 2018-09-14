Mel B on Spice Girls Reunion: ‘100 Percent It’s Happening’

The Spice Girls are “100 percent” reuniting to spice up your life on tour, Mel B told James Corden Thursday night.

Appearing on The Late Late Show With James Corden, Scary Spice told the host that the Spice Girls are reuniting for a tour sometime in the near future.

“100 percent it’s happening,” she said, adding that three other band members are “for sure” joining her on tour: Baby Spice (Emma Bunton), Sporty Spice (Melanie “Mel C” Chisholm) and Ginger Spice (Geri Halliwell). But when Corden asked about Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham), she was not as sure.

“Well, we’ll see about that one,” Mel B said. “She may join us for a few.”

Fellow Late Late Show guest Olivia Munn suggested that a different celebrity could fill in for Posh Spice every night while on tour, which is when fellow guest Dr. Phil volunteered to do the job.

“Alright, I’ll fill in,” he said from the far end of the couch.

After Corden nominated Munn to take a turn as Beckham, Munn did her best peace sign-style Posh impression to applause from the audience. Mel B said that “apart from Olivia,” she’d ask Katy Perry to join the show for a night.

When the show finally does get rocking and rolling, Mel B will be ready. The America’s Got Talent judge said that she keeps a sort of “shrine” of all her Spice Girls costumes in her bedroom as a tribute to her days in the girl group.

“[It] sounds really self indulgent,” she said, “but I’m actually really proud of what those five girls accomplished over the years.”

Corden said what many Spice Girls fans were thinking — that Mel B has been “stringing us along” for quite some time now with promises of reunions. Two years ago, she told Corden a reunion tour was happening — and while the members did get together from time to time over the years, the promised concert series never came to fruition.

There seemed to be a chance for it when all five members posed for a photo on Instagram, but the dream was dashed when Beckham confirmed she wouldn’t be going on tour.

After that, Mel B claimed the group was going to reunite for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — but Mel C shut down those reports.

Since then, Mel B has continued to promise a reunion tour, so fans may be taking Thursday’s news with a few grains of salt.

Previously, Mel B said on Loose Women in July that “We are getting back together for sure.”

“I’m seeing Geri [Halliwell] later today. It was an amazing, brilliant journey,” she continued. “There’s one that’s been a bit difficult. But she’s getting roped in.”