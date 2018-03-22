Mel B Rocks Spice Girls Jacket With ‘Wannabe’ Lyrics

Amid rumors of a possible Spice Girls world tour, Mel B rocked a jacket with lyrics from one of the band’s iconic songs.

On Tuesday, Mel B was spotted hanging out with her hairdresser, Gary Madatyan, near BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood sporting a jacket that was a major callback to her days with the famous girl group. Emblazoned with her Spice Girls name, Scary Spice, the pink camouflage jacket was also bedazzled with the famous line “Ziga Zig Ha” from the girl group’s mega hit “Wannabe.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

You can see the pictures on TMZ.

Last month, the former Spice Girls band member fueled rumors that the girl group was piling back onto their iconic double-decker tour bus for a reunion tour.

“Reunion? There’s no reunion, we’re friends,” Mel told TMZ when they caught up with the bandmate in West Hollywood. When asked if the Spice Girls would return for a tour together, she grinned and shrugged, keeping tight-lipped about the ladies’ super-secret plans.

Rumors swirled about the popular ’90s British pop group after all five bandmates met up at Halliwell’s house in early February alongside their original manager Simon Fuller. Though both Victoria Beckham and Halliwell have released statements claiming that the group will likely not do a full reunion tour because of their family commitments, the girls posed for a group photo that had fans freaking out for a Spice World return.

The band also issued a statement following their meet-up, suggesting that they are planning something special for fans.

“We have enjoyed a wonderful afternoon catching-up and reminiscing about the amazing times we have spent together,” the statement read. “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for The Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together. We all agree that there are many exciting possibilities that will once again embrace the original essence of The Spice Girls, while reinforcing our message of female empowerment for future generations.”

The last time the Spice Girls reunited was for a performance during the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Summer Olympics closing ceremony.