Mel B Ordered to Undergo Drug, Alcohol Testing

Mel B, also known as Melanie Brown, has reportedly been ordered to go through random alcohol and drug testing for the next few months.

The America’s Got Talent judge allegedly is being tasked with the testing, with a judge adding in a court document obtained by The Blast that “the court finds there is a habitual, frequent and continuous use of controlled substances” by the TV personality.

The outlet writes the tests will be given at random for the next four months, and both Brown and her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte will split the cost.

The decision reportedly came in the midst of Brown and Belafonte’s custody battle over their 7-year-old daughter, Madison, Us Weekly writes.

The former Spice Girl had previously offered to submit to drug testing when she was accused by a former caretaker that her alcoholism made her an unfit guardian to her three children. She denied the allegations at the time, however, saying the drug test would show she is clean.

In the same hearing, the judge told the pair, who were married from 2007 to 2017, that they can’t be under the influence while Madsion is in their care.

Brown is also the mother of daughters Phoenix, 19, and Angel, 11, with ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar and ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.

The judge also reportedly ordered Mel and Belafonte to hire a new nanny, who has to be present the whole time Madison is on Mel’s care.

The singer recently announced at the end of August she would be entering rehab in the U.K. to address her problems with PTSD, sex addiction and drinking problems.

“Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that,” she wrote. “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it.”

She added, “I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”

Brown is still making appearances on the latest season of America’s Got Talent, including the live shows, meaning she most likely will not relocate to the U.K. until after the season is over.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.