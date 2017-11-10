Mel B and Stephen Belafonte Settle Domestic Violence Claims

Mel B and her estranged husband Stephen Belafonte have reached a settlement in their divorce proceedings in regards to her domestic violence claim.

After 10 years of marriage, the former Spice Girls singer filed for divorce in March. One of the ongoing disputes between the two was a domestic violence accusation. During a court hearing on Thursday, Mel B reportedly agreed to remove the claims against Belafonte, according to E! News.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Mel B’s Lawyer Claims She Was Drugged Throughout Marriage

The decision was made only days before the two were set to go to trial over the matter. Also during the hearing, it was revealed that Mel B and Belafonte had come to an agreement over a portion of their property division.

Another primary issue in their negotiations is custody of the children. Shortly after filing for divorce, the America’s Got Talent judge and her estranged spouse began a custody battle. Mel is the mother of three daughters, including two minors. One of the children is Belafonte’s biological child, who is 6-years-old.

Belafonte was given temporary visitation rights of their child. During the proceedings, Mel obtained a temporary restraining order against her ex. She also got an extended one against their former nanny, Lorraine Gilles.

Mel B accused Belafonte of physically assaulting her in addition to making verbal threats. She also claimed that both Belafonte and Gilles tried to extort her.

More: Mel B Channels 2000 Album Cover, Takes a Stand Against Domestic Violence on Instagram

In response, the nanny fired back with a lawsuit of her own. Gilles claims she had a consensual sexual relationship with Mel for years and that appears alongside Mel and Belafonte in “sex tapes.” She also accused Mel of libel and defamation.