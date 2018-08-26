‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Mel B Headed to Rehab for Alcoholism, Sex Addiction

Mel B also known as Melanie Brown, is checking into a rehabilitation facility to treat various ailments, the singer revealed on Sunday.

The America’s Got Talent personality spoke with The Sun to break the news, which involved the revelations that she has been diagnosed with PTSD. She also is seeking treatment for alcoholism and sex addiction.

She attributed her decision to the creative process behind her new book, which involved her diving into the alleged abuse she faced in her marriage to Stephen Belafonte and other personal issues.

“I have recently been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Brown wrote. “The past six months have been incredibly difficult for me. I’ve been working with a writer on my book, Brutally Honest, and it has been unbelievably traumatic reliving an emotionally abusive relationship and confronting so many massive issues in my life. I am being very honest about drinking to numb my pain but that is just a way a lot of people mask what is really going on.”

Brown says she has come to realize that she regularly uses alcohol and sex to cope with more deep-seated issues. This has driven her to a “crisis point” where rehab is needed.

“Sometimes it is too hard to cope with all the emotions I feel. But the problem has never been about sex or alcohol — it is underneath all that,” she wrote. “I am fully aware I have been at a crisis point. No one knows myself better than I do – but I am dealing with it.”

She added, “I’m not perfect, and I have never pretended to be. But I am working on being a better version of myself for my kids – whom I love more than life itself – and for all the people who have supported me.”

From there, the Spice Girls member revealed that the treatment will be based out of the UK. She also said she was coming clean about her issues in hopes of inspiring others to get help.

“I have made the decision to go into a proper therapy programme in the next few weeks, but it has to be in the UK because I am very, very British, and I know that will work best for me. I am still struggling but if I can shine a light on the issue of pain, PTSD and the things men and women do to mask it, I will do. I am speaking about this because this is a huge issue for so many people.”

In addition to rehab, Brown also revealed she has already began treatment for her PTSD. The 43-year-old pop star is undergoing a psychotherapy practice called EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitisation and Reprocessing), and she says “it’s really helping” her deal with her past traumas.

There is no word on how this will effect Brown’s current stint on America’s Got Talent.

Photo Credit: NBC / Trae Patton