Mel B Accident Leading to ‘Severed Hand’ and Broken Ribs Revealed to Be Fall Down Stairs

Mel B’s recent hospitalization and emergency surgery for broken ribs and a “severed hand” reportedly occurred after she fell down the stairs.

According to the singer’s “close friend,” Gary Madatyan, the 43-year-old singer severely hurt herself after falling down a narrow flight of stairs while she was staying at a friend’s house in London, England Saturday night.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Madatyan, who spoke to TMZ, claimed that Mel had been sleeping upstairs, but woke in the middle of the night and chose to go downstairs. During her walk down the narrow flight of stairs, she lost her footing and fell, resulting in the serious injuries.

The Spice Girls singer was scheduled to be in Los Angeles on Sunday to take her court-ordered drug-test and alcohol test on Monday, though her injuries will prevent her from doing so as she continued to recover in a London hospital.

Mel B’s lawyer, Taline Boyamian, added that neither drugs or alcohol were involved in the accident, something that was confirmed when she doctor’s at the hospital performed routine tests that came back negative. Boyamian claimed that the singer has tested negative on her last 14 drug and alcohol tests.

Mel initially revealed her injuries in an Instagram post Monday morning, writing that she had been admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries.

“Suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergancy care,to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling, [sic]” she wrote. “For now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I’m trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs, ohhh the pain. But I’m in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all.”

The injury forced Mel to cancel a New York signing of her book, Brutally Honest, which she said would be rescheduled. She was also forced to cancel her co-hosting gig on Today‘s fourth hour on Tuesday, something that was announced by Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb.

Despite still being in the hospital, the singer is in good company. In a second Instagram post, she revealed that her Spice Girl’s bandmates – Melanie C, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton – had paid her a visit.

“When your besties show up to the hospital with hugs and laughter and A LOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yipppeee #friendship #family #spicegirls,” she captioned a photo of the girls surrounding her hospital bed.

The four-member group is set to go on tour next year, though the absence of Posh Spice (Victoria Beckham) will make them one member short.