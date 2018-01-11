Megyn Kelly Ignites Backlash After Claiming Some Women ‘Want to Be’ Fat-Shamed

Megyn Kelly sent the internet into a tizzy Thursday after she told a fitness blogger that some women “want to be shamed.”

On Thursday’s episode of Megyn Kelly Today, Kelly was interviewing controversial “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, who went viral in 2013 after posting a photo of her shredded abs and three young children with the caption “What’s Your Excuse?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kang was accused of mom-shaming other mothers at the time and just recently recreated the photo.

In the Thursday interview, Kelly advised, “You should parlay the shaming thing into a professional business. Because some of us want to be shamed.”

“When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!” Kelly added.

Twitter immediately erupted with backlash against the 47-year-old journalist, from celebrities like The View host Meghan McCain to Today show viewers at home.

I was publicly fat shammed early on in my career and it sent me to therapy. Trust me, there are real life ramifications for fat shaming of any kind, it is NEVER acceptable. We should be fostering a healthy culture that celebrates all women of all sizes. https://t.co/dFn3hGwot6 — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 11, 2018

.@megynkelly I was severely fat shamed(bullied-yes it’s bullying Megan!) through high school. Even physically assaulted. You need to thing of the wider ramifications of such statements. — Brian Cuban (@bcuban) January 11, 2018

Yes. The reason I am overweight in the first place is because I LOVE THE FAT. So it is obvious you would have to shame me to make me get rid of it.@megynkelly https://t.co/OebIgD1rcz — LORDY (@AZTanya) January 11, 2018

That’s like saying some women like to be sexually harassed… What a bonehead @megynkelly — Lauren Sue Rosenberg (@LaurenS41) January 11, 2018

This should belong to the league of the worst takes along with “Bullying helps people overcome their weaknesses”. Hope you are proud of your hire @MSNBC — Soy Boy 🍑🍑 (@vivek17b) January 11, 2018

Megyn curbs food cravings by always keeping a foot in her mouth. — PedanticSemanticist (@antifah_Q) January 11, 2018

After the audience laughed uncomfortably, Kang agreed with Kelly, saying that her husband helps her stick to her “goals.”

“My husband does that to me all the time,” Kang said. “I tell him my goals and if it’s early in the morning and he sees me still in bed, he’s like, ‘What are you doing in here?’ Or if I’m doing something like eating something, like chips, he’ll take the bag and he’ll hide it. And I don’t feel ashamed of that because I told him what my goal was.”

“If my husband did that, there would be retribution,” Kelly said.

Kang has since changed her “What’s Your Excuse?” mantra to “What’s Your Reason?” and says she understands how the original slogan could have irked some people.

A post shared by Maria Kang (@mariakangfitness) on Jan 3, 2018 at 10:11am PST

“I still stand strongly behind the message “What’s Your Excuse?” — however, I’ve changed my tone a little bit,” Kang said of her new slogan.