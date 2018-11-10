Megyn Kelly Spotted for the First Time Since NBC Cancellation

Megyn Kelly was spotted in public for the first time since the cancellation of her TODAY show hour two weeks ago after the blackface scandal.

The former anchor has kept a low profile since her controversial opinion about blackface Halloween costumes led to Megyn Kelly Today‘s cancellation, but she resurfaced in New York Thursday for a coffee run with her children.

Kelly was seen wearing an all-black outfit consisting of a dark winter coat, leggings and a shirt with a skull on it. She complimented the outfit with a pair of black boots.

The outlet reports Kelly was smiling as she picked up her coffee with her son, though she has previously snapped at paparazzi on Twitter for invading her privacy and taking photos for the Daily Mail.

“For a week paparazzi has been lurking outside my home day & nite,” she tweeted. “Finally today I took my kids to school. I went out alone 1st, offered them donuts &begged them to just take their pic of me & to leave my kids alone when they emerged. All were nice. Except the Dailymail.”

“The DailyMail 1st published photos of my [husband] IN OUR HOME & then *did* [photograph] my kids, trailed us to my daughter’s school, & secretly videotaped my 7-yr-old child (her classmates too) & posted it. THIS IS NOT RIGHT,” she continued.

Megyn Kelly Today was canceled at the end of October after she defended the controversial costumes during a discussion of offensive Halloween costumes.

“But what is racist?” Kelly asked her panelists. “Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was ok, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

“I can’t keep up with the number of people we’re offending justly being normal people these days,” Kelly added at the time.

Kelly apologized in an internal memo and then made a statement on the Oct. 24 episode of the series. A day later, NBC announced Kelly would not be appearing on subsequent episodes that week after serious backlash from viewers, the public and even other members of the NBC News staff.

By the end of the week, the hour had been canceled and NBC was negotiating her exit package, which reportedly will give her a multimillion dollar exit paycheck.

Photo credit: NBC