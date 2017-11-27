Meghan McCain Says She Got Drunk on Whiskey at Her Wedding

“We got married in a fever, hotter than a pepper sprout.” 🇺🇸❤️🌵 11.21.2017 A post shared by Meghan McCain (@meghanmccain) on Nov 23, 2017 at 1:31pm PST

Meghan McCain has been married for less than a week and she’s now back at work talking about her nuptials and how drunk she got on whiskey during them.

Speaking to her fellow hosts on The View, McCain joked, “I got very drunk on whiskey. And had a great time dancing the entire time.”

McCain got engaged to Ben Domenech, a conservative pundit, back in July while at the Mayo Clinic with her father, who had just been diagnosed with with glioblastoma, a very aggressive type of stage 4 brain cancer, according to People.

Elaborating further on the ceremony, McCain revealed some special guests who attended and even mentioned that one of them made her father, Senator John McCain, cry.

“We got married at our ranch in Sedona and it was real country,” she said. “I wanted a western country wedding — my aisle was cowhide. I want to give a big special shout-out to Shooter Jennings for singing. … And I pulled Clay Aiken out of retirement to sing and got my dad to cry.”

“I think we sort of overdo it with weddings in general … but I understand why people do this,” McCain added. “It’s a beautiful celebration of love.”

When jokingly asked by her co-hosts about waiting to lose your virginity on your wedding night, McCain quipped, “I’m a big proponent of testing the car before you drive it, for a lot of reasons.”

Finally, McCain’s fellow View hosts asked her if going home a married couple felt any different to herself and Domenech, to which she said it didn’t. “We came back to New York and had tomato soup and watched Home Alone 2 last night.”