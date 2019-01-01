Meghan McCain Visits Late Father John McCain’s Memorial on New Year’s Eve

Meghan McCain rang in 2019 by visiting her late father, Senator John McCain‘s, memorial on New Year’s Eve.

The View co-host took to Instagram Monday to share two photos of her father’s memorial plaque, reflecting in the caption about how she is entering the New Year without her father at her side.

The senator passed away on Aug. 25 following a battle with glioblastoma. He was 81.

“Happy New Year Dad @senjohnmccain. I love you and miss you more intensely than I can possibly say ~ Illegitimi non carborundum,” McCain captioned the two photos that showed her father’s memorial plaque and a bench decorated with American flags.

The phrase “Illegitimi non carborundum” stems from Latin origin and translates to “Don’t let the bastards grind you down.”

The location initially tagged to be in Cornville, Arizona, but McCain later removed it, making it unclear where the photos were taken. Her father was buried at the Naval Academy cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland next to the grave of his best friend, U.S. Navy Adm. Charles “Chuck” Larson.

In the months since her father’s passing, McCain has been open about her grieving process, and has frequently taken to social media around the holidays to reflect on the absence of her father. During a November episode of The View, she opened up about being sad during the holidays and offered a message of support for those who have lost a loved one.

“For those of you who aren’t having great holidays, it’s okay to be in your truth. I’m not having great holidays. Everyone knows what’s happened in my life, everyone knows what’s happening,” she said. “I think sometimes you watch daytime talk shows and everything is bubbly and beautiful.”

“If you’re having a bad holiday season, right here, I’m with you. Okay? Sometimes it’s hard, and it’s really hard with social media that everyone looks like they’re having a perfect holiday. And for those of us who aren’t, it’s okay,” she concluded.

Her message of support came just days after she celebrated her father’s favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, without him, an event that she opened up about on Instagram, writing Happy Thanksgiving Dad, wherever you are.”

More recently, she reflected on her father’s death on Christmas Eve. Sharing a photo of her father busy at work over a grill, she wrote, “I love you. Merry Christmas Dad, ⁦@SenJohnMcCain⁩ – wherever you are.”