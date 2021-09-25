Meghan McCain Seems to Shade Former The View Co-Hosts Over COVID-19 Panic

Meghan McCain has a lot to say about her new former co-hosts of The View. McCain, who is new to the staff the Daily Mail had a lot to say about her two former colleagues testing positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Sept. 24. Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro were forced off the set just moments before they were set to interview Vice President Kamala Harris in a sit-down interview. Joy Behar revealed her colleagues had a “breakthrough case” of COVID-19. Behar and Sara Haines thought quickly on their feet and began a Q&A with audience members until the producers figured out a plan.

Hours later, McCain Tweeted, “Trust your instincts, kids,” along with a social media moving GIF featuring Clint Eastwood’s Blondie character in the 1966 movie The Good, the Bad and the Ugly. Fans took it as a shot that McCain feels she made the best decision to leave to show after four years as co-host.

“I think I would have said, ‘so happy my friends from the view are vaccinated and well’, but that’s just me,” one fan wrote. A source exclusively told E! News that Hostin and Navarro were given a follow-up rapid test immediately after being escorted from the round table and the tests came back negative.

The source inists their positive tests were “completely unexpected,” leaving the remaining hosts in “reaction mode,” as the showrunners “sprung into action” to complete the show. “No one could believe this was playing out live in front of the cameras, ahead of one of the biggest interviews for the show,” the source says. “No one had time to think about how this could make the show look, the thought was we have to take action right away and make sure everyone is safe.” Hostin and Navarro were also “completely surprised.”

Hostin and Navarro are reportedly “doing great” and feeling “fine.” Additional tests were completed and came back negative. “It’s possible there was a false positive, but they don’t know yet,” the source says. “They have to test throughout the weekend to figure it out.”