Meghan McCain Sends ‘Love and Strength’ to Britt McHenry After Fox Nation Host Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor

Meghan McCain is sending her support to Fox Nation host Britt McHenry after she revealed that she will be undergoing “imminent” surgery for a brain tumor. After McHenry revealed the devastating news in a Thursday tweet, having previously shared throughout the week that she had received “good & bad news” following an MRI, McCain responded by sending her “love and strength.”

Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there’s anything we can do. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) February 27, 2020

McHenry’s news, of course, touches close to home for McCain, whose father Sen. John McCain passed away in 2018 at the age of 81, just a year after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“I was with my father at his end, as he was with me at my beginning,” McCain wrote in a statement published the day of her father’s death. “In the thirty-three years we shared together, he raised me, taught me, corrected me, comforted me, encouraged me, and supported me in all things. He loved me, and I loved him. He taught me how to Life. His love and his care, ever present, always unfailing, took me from a girl to a woman – and he showed me what it is to be a man.”

Just days later, McCain gave a moving eulogy to her father at a Washington, D.C. memorial service.

“As much as I hate to see him go, I do know how it ended,” she said in part. “I know that on the afternoon of August 25th in front of Oak Creek in Cornville, Arizona, surrounded by the family he loved so much, an old man shook off the scars of battle one last time and arose a new man to pilot one last flight up and up and up, busting clouds left and right, straight on through to the kingdom of heaven. And he slipped the earthly bonds, put out his hand, and touched the face of God.”

In the years since her father’s passing, McCain has continued to be open with her grief as she continues to mourn his loss. As a co-host on The View, she has reflected on the pain of her father’s passing on multiple occasions, expressing that the hope that being open about her grieving process will help others going through the same thing. She has also shared numerous tributes to her late father on social media.