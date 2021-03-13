Meghan Markle's Friend Promises Receipts Against Claims Royal Family Was Unaware of Issues

✖

Meghan Markle's close friend Janina Gavankar doesn't believe the British royal family's "shocked" statement was completely truthful –– and she promises that she has receipts to prove the family and staff were well aware of Markle's treatment. "After reading this short statement that came out from Buckingham Palace today, I thought two things. On one side I thought, I'm so thankful that they are finally acknowledging the experience," The Morning Show actress shared in an interview. "On the other side, I know that the family and the staff were well aware of the extent of it. Though their recollections may vary, ours don't because we lived through it with them. And there are emails and messages to support that."

While she didn't give names or any hints as to which family members knew and/or were possibly behind said treatment, she did share that she and Markle had spoken before the interview and that they "are all happy that we are in a new era." "We get to tell the truth. Things are different now," she said.

Following the premiere of Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex received a wave of British criticism –– most notably from Piers Morgan (who left his post at Good Morning Britain shortly after facing backlash for his controversial comments regarding the new royal). Gavankar, who also watched the episode with the couple, came to Markle's defense again. "I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open," she tweeted. "Here’s what she’s not: 'a bully.' ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free." Gavankar wasn't the only friend of Markle's to publicly back her amid bullying claims. Her Suits co-star Patrick J. Adams also slammed the remarks. “Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued," he said.