Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Could Testify Against Her, Prince Harry in UK Legal Battle

After years of a torn relationship, Meghan Markle and her father Thomas Markle could face each other in court if he were to testify against her regarding her treatment in the British media. Late last year, Markle filed a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday newspaper — whose sister publication is the Daily Mail — for allegedly unlawfully publishing a letter she wrote her dad following her marriage to Prince Harry. According to the Daily Mail, Thomas is part of the paper’s defense and could cause him to testify in court against Markle.

Nothing is set in stone just yet, as it’s unclear if the case will reach court, but it appears Thomas Markle has been working with the defense which could make him a witness. Court documents state that the defense will highlight evidence from Thomas stating that he “had a weighty right to tell his version of what had happened between himself and his daughter including the contents of the letter,” as well as argue the “huge and legitimate” public interest surrounding Markle and her family and their “personal relationships.”

Markle’s attorneys argue that the letter she wrote her father was “obviously private correspondence” that detailed “her intimate thoughts and feelings about her father’s health and her relationship with him at that time.” She and Harry accused the Mail‘s publishers of choosing to “deliberately omit or suppress” parts of the letter that claimed they “intentionally distorted or manipulated” its meaning. They also accused the publisher of not warning her about its publication.

“The claimant intended the detailed contents of the letter to be private, and certainly did not expect them to be published to the world at large by a national newspaper, and without any warning,” the papers read. Her lawyers claim if the letter was published in full, it would have “underminded the defendant’s intended negative characterisation of the claimant.”

Markle and Harry shocked the world recently when they announced they would be stepping down as “senior” level royals, to pursue a more independent life.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they wrote in a statement shared to Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”

The Instagram post went on to say, “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition in to which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge, and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support. – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”