Meghan Markle’s Dad Reveals Big Update on Plans to Sue Her and Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, appears to be serious regarding his intentions to sue his daughter and her husband, Prince Harry, in order to see his grandchildren. According to CafeMom, Thomas recently appeared on Good Morning Britain, during which he said that he was in contact with lawyers to see about possibly suing his daughter and son-in-law in order to have visitation rights to his grandchildren, Archie and Lilibet. Thomas said this past summer that he would be petitioning the courts in California to see his grandkids.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain, Thomas called Meghan “childish” for cutting him off from the family. When it comes to possibly suing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, he said that he has been looking into his options. Thomas claimed that he spoke with “several lawyers” in California who have told him that he would have a case if he wishes to proceed with a lawsuit.

Even though he is contemplating taking legal action against their parents, Thomas said that he does not want to drag Archie and Lilibet into the drama. The 77-year-old said, “I don’t want to include my grandchildren in this situation. I want to see my grandchildren with friendly parents and friendship all around.” In July, shortly after the birth of Meghan and Harry’s daughter Lilibet, Thomas appeared on Fox News and said that he planned to take legal action against the couple to see his grandkids.

He said that he would be “petitioning the California courts for the rights to see my grandchildren in the very near future.” During the interview, he also addressed Meghan and Harry’s estrangement from the British royal family. He said that he hopes that Queen Elizabeth II doesn’t “punish” Archie and Lilibet for their parents’ “bad behavior,” saying, “Archie and Lili are small children. They’re not politics. They’re not pawns. They’re not part of the game. And they’re also royal and entitled to the same rights as any other royal.”

While Thomas claimed that lawyers told him he would have a case against Meghan and Harry for visitation rights, the issue isn’t that cut and dry. The California Courts website notes that grandparents would have to showcase that they had a pre-existing relationship with their grandchildren. Thomas would also have to argue that a relationship with him would be in the children’s best interests. It should be noted that Thomas has not yet met his two grandchildren and he has been estranged from Meghan for quite some time. Additionally, the law states that Thomas generally wouldn’t be able to file for visitation rights while Meghan and Harry are married. Considering this, he more than likely does not have a case against the royal couple.