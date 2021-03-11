Meghan Markle's Alleged Email on Kate Middleton's 'Tears' Revealed

✖

An email that Meghan Markle allegedly wrote is making its way to the surface following her jaw-dropping interview with Oprah Winfrey. Markle and her husband Prince Harry stunned the world with their revelation but it's not coming without backlash. One of the hot topics hit during Sunday evenings televised event was the rumor that Markle made her sister-in-law Kate Middleton cry over flower girl dresses.

However, according to Markle, quite the opposite happened. But despite her cry for help, there are still some who think she and Harry got paid for their tell-all interview, despite Markle confirming they weren't at the beginning of the sit-down. Author of Markle and Harry's biography Finding Freedom, Omid Scobie, released a portion of Markle's alleged email to one of her aides that is helping back her case.

When Kensington Palace asked the young couple to sign off on a statement that said Prince William was not bullying the couple before they chose to step away, Markle wasn't going to keep quiet. "Well, if we're just throwing any statement out there now, then perhaps KP can finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]," she wrote according to E!.

When Markle claimed that it was Middleton that made her cry, she noted that she just wanted people to know the truth and that she wasn't doing it for malicious intent and did clarify that Middleton ended up sending her a bouquet of flowers but Markle was still very upset that the royal family did not come to her defense. "I did anything they told me to do," she confessed to the longtime host. "Of course I did, because it was also through the lens of 'And we'll protect you.' So, even as things started to roll out in the media that I didn't see but my friends would call me and say, 'Meg, this is really bad,' because I didn't see it, I'd go, 'Don't worry. I'm being protected.'"

Markle and Harry confessed that they knew they had reached their tipping point of when to walk away when they realized Harry's family was not going to keep them protected from rumors and gossip. Harry also confessed that his family had Markle and their son, Archie's, security removed in which they eventually removed his. Harry said he was seeing history repeat itself and he wasn't going to let that happen again to his wife and kids, as the pair prepare for their second child together.