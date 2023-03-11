Meghan Markle Wears $12K Outfit While Out and About in Hollywood

Meghan Markle was recently spotted in West Hollywood wearing a pricey outfit equivalent to approximately $12,500. As the Duchess of Sussex was leaving brunch at the Mexican restaurant Gracias Madre on Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day, she looked stylish and smiling from ear to ear, reported Entertainment Tonight. Her look was a mix of Valentino slides ($770), a black cashmere jacket from Max Mara ($6,000), a Chanel stitch bag ($5,600), and Valentino sunglasses ($200), all of which exuded luxury. Markle honored the women of Harvest Home, an organization based in Los Angeles that transforms the lives..."transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women and their children by providing housing, support and programs that equip women to become great mothers." A group of Markle and her staff members visited the organization to create a pop-up baby boutique, hold a lunch, and make a donation to the organization.

According to The Daily Mail, after indulging in a variety of savory dishes, Markle hopped into a waiting SUV and headed back to her residence in the celebrity haven of Montecito, California, where she lives with her husband. It came only hours after the couple's spokesperson confirmed that the couple's 21-month-old daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, was christened in Montecito during a home ceremony conducted by Markle and Prince Harry. "I can confirm that Princess Lilibet Diana was christened on Friday, March 3, by the Archbishop of Los Angeles, the Rev. John Taylor," the spokesperson shared.

Earlier this week, the titles of Harry and Meghan's children became official when the official website of the royal family listed Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, as prince and princess, respectively. The change can be seen on the website page listing the succession line for the British throne, which will be inherited by King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William, followed by his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Harry is the next in line, followed by Prince Archie of Sussex and Princess Lilibet of Sussex just behind him. The change in Archie and Lilibet's titles was made as a result of Queen Elizabeth II's passing. The late monarch had not given Archie and Lilibet titles when she was alive because they weren't the heirs to someone in the direct line of succession. However, when she died, all of those norms changed.