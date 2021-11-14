Meghan Markle’s Texts About Her Dad and Royal Family Released in Court Case

Meghan Markle‘s lawsuit against Associated Newspapers Limited, publisher of MailOnline and The Mail on Sunday, continues and part of that ongoing court case included the release of Markle’s texts and emails with her former communications chief Jason Knauf. PEOPLE reports that the communications were made public by London’s Court of Appeal on Friday and documented the “constant berating” that Prince Harry faced from his family due to the behavior of Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle.

Thomas has made a habit of soliciting attention from the press by leaking details of Markle’s life, and the Royal Family seemed to blame her for her father’s behavior. In the messages, Markle explained to Knauf that she planned to write a letter to her father to beg him to stop speaking to the press leading up to her wedding. “The catalyst for my doing this is seeing how much pain this is causing H,” Markle said in a text. “Even after a week with his dad and endlessly explaining the situation, his family seem to forget the context — and revert to ‘can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?’”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“They fundamentally don’t understand so at least by writing H will be able to say to his family… ‘She wrote him a letter and he is still doing it,’” Markle continued in the messages. “By taking this form of action I protect my husband from this constant berating, and while unlikely perhaps it will give my father a moment to pause.”

According to reports, Markle also explained that she wrote the letter in a unique way, including sporadic paragraph breaks and page numbers, so it would be difficult to recreate. She also expressed an unfortunate understanding of both her father’s behavior and the vicious press cycle that she was trapped in by writing “Obviously everything I have drafted is with the understanding that it could be leaked so I have been meticulous in my word choice. Given I’ve only ever called him daddy it makes sense to open as such (despite him being less than paternal), and in the unfortunate event that it leaked it would pull at the heartstrings.”