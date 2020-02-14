Meghan Markle Speaks on Royal Life in Video Honoring Historic British Vogue Guest Editor Issue

Duchess Meghan Markle is continuing to break down barriers and she did so again by guest-editing the September issue of British Vogue, which became the fastest selling issue in British Vogue’s history selling out in 10 days. The #ForcesForChange themed issue was beautifully pieced together by Editer-in-Chief Edward Enninful, alongside Markle. Now, five months later, both Markle and Enninful are revealing not only a behind-the-scenes video, but announcing that the issue made history.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on Feb 13, 2020 at 11:30am PST

“#ForcesForChange: Behind The Scenes,” Markle started her post. “Earlier today [Edward Enninful], the Editor in Chief of [British Vogue] shared: ‘#ForcesForChange, guest edited by The Duchess of Sussex, was our fastest-selling issue in the history of #BritishVogue (sold out in 10 days) and the biggest-selling issue of the past decade. I can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store…’”

The post continued: “To celebrate, we wanted to share this never before seen video behind the scenes with Edward and The Duchess of Sussex on the creation of this special issue. Please note, this was filmed last August in London. Congratulations to all of those who took part in the 2019 September issue, and huge thanks to those who supported and helped make this a success!”

The magazine features 15 black-and-white images of influential women that include actors, politicians and authors like Jane Fonda, Laverne Cox, Yara Shahidi, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Adut Akech, Salma Hayek Pinault and Jameela Jamil.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Edward Enninful, OBE (@edward_enninful) on Feb 13, 2020 at 6:22am PST

In the video, the two discuss how the creation of the September issue came to be and it all started when they first met one another back in January 2019. Markle was curious to see if Enninful would help her with her charity fashion line for Smart Works, before inching her way a little further to see if she could be a guest editor for the publication. Enninful recalls the day he traveled to Kensington Palace to have tea with the Duchess saying he referred to her as Duchess but she insisted he call her Meghan instead.

Just after detailing more about how everything came to fruition, they called each model that would be featured as part of the 15 women to surprise them that she would be apart of the project. Every person she spoke to had nothing but kind words to say to her, some even in shock they were talking with Markle.

“Meghan, I’m so proud of you for using your amazing platform and your strong voice, and I’m so honored to be a part of it with all those other amazing women,” Fonda said. “Thank you so much for including me.”