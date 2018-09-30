Meghan Markle’s Estranged Sister Samantha Arrives in London for ‘One-on-One’ Meeting With Duchess

Samantha Markle is in London this weekend, hoping to have a one-on-one meeting with her estranged half-sister, Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet pic.twitter.com/ZaypdSWEib — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

Back on Sept. 24, Markle’s public relations manager Rob Cooper tweeted a photo of himself with her, claiming he has reached out to the British Royal Family to allow a meeting between the sisters to discuss their father’s health.

Videos by PopCulture.com

(cont) attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left. I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not. — Rob Cooper (@RobCooperPR) September 24, 2018

“Samantha Markle is coming to the UK. After making numerous attempts in private to arrange a one on one meeting with The Duchess of Sussex to discuss their 74 year old father’s health, Kensington Palace have refused to respond. I fear Meghan may not be made aware of these discreet attempts and therefore making this public is the only option we have left,” Cooper wrote. “I currently have Samantha in Europe with just one short flight away. This DOESN’T need to be public, we would prefer to keep this private. Samantha is coming to the UK this week, like it or not.”

On Friday, Markle confirmed she was in London on Twitter.

“Having a wonderful time in London! British people have been so lovely and helpful! If I can survive the roundabouts it will be a miracle [laughing out loud],” Markle wrote.

Last week, Markle also lashed out at tabloid reports on her family’s relationship with Meghan and suggested many have misinterpreted her father Thomas Markle’s personality.

“I guarantee that 99% of you if you could meet my dad he would love him and want to give them a big hug he is a sweetheart and might be a little bit shy but he has a huge heart so it is very wrong to misinterpret him,” she wrote. “Oh stop the nonsense everyone if it was your father you would do the same thing.”

Markle and the Duchess have reportedly not spoken to each other in three years, but that has not stopped her from repeatedly doing interviews with the British media. During a July appearance on Good Morning Britain, she urged Meghan to visit Thomas and reconcile before his death.

“It is so critical and unfair that if there’s a misunderstanding she needs clarify because life is very short. He’s 74 and i feel if something happened to him and he passed away none of us could live with the fact he died unhappy and there was no closure. I believe she would want that also,” Markle said at the time.

Those close to the Duchess say there is no chance she swill meet with Markle.

“There is not a chance in hell that Meghan is going to lower herself with her half sister,” a friend told the Daily Mail. “Samantha is kidding herself if she thinks there is any possibility of getting together with Meghan, or anyone from the Royal Family for that matter.”

Thomas Markle was invited to the Duchess’ marriage to Prince Harry in May, but could not make it after suffering a heart attack.

Photo credit: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images