Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Lashes out at Brother Over Latest Tabloid Claims

Samantha Markle is clapping back at her brother, Thomas Markle Jr., after he gave a damning interview about the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, to Radar Online over the weekend.

In the interview, Thomas Jr. accused his father, Thomas Sr., of being an absent drunk who would often disappear while cheating on their mother.

“My dad would stay out and not come home for a couple of days. He’d come home a little wasted when he did drink back then,” Thomas Jr. told the outlet. “My mom told me that he knew she was cheating on her, so that’s why they got divorced.”

“Growing up with my father was always really distant. He didn’t have much time at all for me and my sister Samantha,” he continued, accusing him of openly drinking and doing cocaine even after Meghan was born.

“When Meghan was a baby, he’d be upstairs in the bedroom, and I’d see lines of cocaine on the mirror,” Thomas Jr. said. “I’d see him do it.”

Thomas Sr. denied these claims to the publication, but Samantha doubled down on his denial on her private Twitter, calling her brother an “alcoholic” who was making all of these things up to make money.

“Junior is a delusional alcoholic,” she tweeted Sunday. “None of this about my dad is true. We only had two addresses. Tom stole money from our dad, dad disowned Jr. and now Jr. and Jr. is bitter. Tom Jr. is hallucinating and should be sued for disparaging our father.”

Later, she tweeted at The Sun, “Tom Junior is a vengeful alcoholic who blames the world for his current position. He hurt my dad and stole so much money from him and betrayed him and now he is shut out so he’s retaliating.”

The Markle family has been in the tabloids pretty constantly since Meghan began dating her now-husband Prince Harry, but it appears that Samantha is willing to put their differences behind them in light of news that the royal couple is pregnant with their first child.

“I’m so excited, I’m so happy for you and I really, really am sorry for any of the past tension and confusion and misunderstandings and asinine things I’ve said when I just didn’t understand what was going on and I wanted things to work out for my dad,” Samantha told the Daily Mail last weekend, addressing her half-sister. “But this is just a great time for you guys and Meg, I love you. Congratulations to both of you. Let’s just let it all go and you two be wonderful happy parents – I’m so happy for both of you.”

