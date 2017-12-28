Meghan Markle’s Sister Hits Back at Prince Harry’s Family Remark

Meghan Markle’s sister has clapped back at Prince Harry’s claim the royals are the family his fiancée “never had.”

Harry recounted Markle’s “fantastic” Christmas holiday at Sandringham in Norfolk, telling BBC Radio 4 listeners that his family “loved having” the actress join them for festivities.

“There’s always that family part of Christmas [where] there’s always that work element there as well, and I think together we had an amazing time… [Meghan’s] getting in there and it’s the family I suppose that she’s never had,” he said following the holiday celebrations, including Markle’s first royal Christmas walk.

But Markle’s half-sister Samantha Grant has spoken out to refute the prince’s claims. She said their family “always” supported the Suits actress growing up but she was “too busy” for them.

“Actually she has a large family who were always there with her and for her,” Grant wrote on Twitter Wednesday.

She continued, writing that “our household was very normal” after Markle’s mother, Doria Ragland, and their father, Tom Markle, divorced in 1987. “We all made it so it was like she had two houses,” Grant added.

“Meg’s family (our family) is complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, and the glue of our family, our amazing completely self-sacrificing father. She always had this family… Marrying merely extends it,” she wrote in another message.

Despite Grant’s claims that “no one was estranged,” Markle reportedly has a limited relationship with her older sister, who is shopping a tell-all book about growing up with the now-worldwide celebrity.

“Read my book complete with facts and photos,” Grant wrote in one tweet refuting Harry’s claims.

She has slighted Markle in the past, writing in her tell-all proposal, “Hollywood has changed her. I think her ambition is to become a princess… The truth would kill her relationship with Prince Harry.”

The American actress spent the holiday away from her family and instead stayed with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

She and Harry are set to marry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle after roughly two years of dating.

