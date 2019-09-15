Meghan Markle Shares Never Before Seen Photo of Baby Archie in Honor of Prince Harry’s Birthday

Prince Harry celebrated his 35th birthday on Sunday, inspiring Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex to share a collage of photos in his honor. One of the photos is a never-before-seen snapshot of the couple with their baby boy, 4-month-old Archie Harrison. The black and white photo shows the loving couple together, with Archie on the former Suits actress’ lap.

The Instagram post also included a sweet message from the Duchess herself.

“Your service to the causes you care so deeply for inspires me every day. You are the best husband and most amazing dad to our son. We love you [heart emoji] Happiest birthday,” Markle wrote.

The collage included photos from almost every major moment of Harry’s life, starting with a picture of him as a baby in the arms of his mother, the late Princess Diana. One photo shows him as a teenager with his older brother, Prince William, while other show his dedication to service and helping others.

The post earned a comment from polo star Ignacio Figueras, a close friend of Harry’s. “Happy [birthday] my friend,” Figueras wrote.

Other royal family fans sent birthday messages to Harry as well.

“Ok I admit it I am now crying! A beautiful message from a beautiful human being to a beautiful husband,” one person wrote. “Happy Happy Birthday Prince Harry! You inspire us all daily with your passion, compassion and genuine warmth for people, places, animals and all things in between! Bravo for everything you do. You truly have Diana’s heart and we get it! Have a blessed day!”

“You mean so much to the entire world. An icon and a burning light in today’s world. Your mother would be proud. She gave birth to a legend. Happy birthday Prince Harry. Many cheers,” another fan wrote.

“Princess Diana would be so proud of her beloved son! Happy birthday to HRH Prince Harry, The People’s Prince,” another added.

Kensington Palace also shared a birthday message to Harry, sharing a photo of William and Harry in military uniform. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duke of Sussex today,” the message read.

Harry’s birthday provides the royal family with a distraction from some of the controversies surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the press. Markle was criticized for going to the U.S. Open in New York instead of accepting the Queen’s invitation to Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

The couple has also faced backlash for their use of private jets, even while promoting environmental causes. On Sept. 3, he tried to stop the criticism during an appearance in Amsterdam.

“I came here by commercial. I spend 99 percent of my life travelling the world by commercial. Occasionally there needs to be an opportunity based on a unique circumstance to ensure my family are safe and it’s genuinely as simple as that,” Harry said.

That comment was only met with more criticism from social media. A recent report also showed the Royal Family’s CO2 emissions from business travel jumped from 1,687 tons in 2018 to 3,344 tons in 2019, a 98 percent increase.

Photo credit: Dominic Lipinski – WPA Pool/Getty Images